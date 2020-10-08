Tony Award nominations to be announced Oct. 15

NEW YORK (AP) — Nominations for this year’s Tony Awards have been set for Oct. 15, pitting 18 eligible shows in competition for 26 competitive categories in a coronavirus-shortened season. James Monroe Iglehart will announce the nominations on the Tony Awards’ YouTube Channel at noon ET. No date was announced for the actual awards. The official eligibility cutoff date was Feb. 19 for all Broadway productions opening in the 2019-2020 season. Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows, including 16 that were still scheduled to open. The Tony Awards Nominating Committee will meet Tuesday to vote on this year’s nominations.