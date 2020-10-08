U.N. envoy condemns deadly clashes in Yemen’s key port city

CAIRO (AP) — A top U.N. official has condemned the recent clashes in Yemen’s strategic port city of Hodeida, which has so far left dozens of casualties, and urged the country’s warring parties to immediately stop the fighting. U.N. Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths released a statement Thursday saying the recent escalation of violence violates a Hodeida cease-fire agreement. Since Saturday, clashes have flared up between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and government forces south of the port in Hodeida, which handles about 70% of Yemen’s commercial and humanitarian imports. The war has spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical shortages.