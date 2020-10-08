US jobless claims likely remain high as layoffs persist

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government will provide its latest picture Thursday of the pace of layoffs in the United States, which have remained high since the viral pandemic erupted in March while federal aid for the jobless has lapsed. The still-elevated number of people seeking unemployment benefits each week reflects an economy that has recovered only slightly more than half the 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic. The latest report on jobless claims comes just after President Donald Trump cut off talks in Washington over a new federal rescue aid package that economists say is urgently needed for unemployed workers and struggling businesses.