UW Health continues to encourage drive-thru flu shots

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- UW Health reports its drive-thru flu shot clinic has already vaccinated more than 1,700 people, averaging around 152 a day.

The hospital system doesn't want to stop there though, especially because last year about 62,000 people died from the flu and 740,000 were in the hospital.

"We definitely identify that receiving the influenza vaccine this season is a public health priority. This really offers us an opportunity to be innovative and meet the patient in the space that they're most comfortable with," said Kate Hartkopf, the UW Health Pharmacy Manager.

The drive-thru clinic is at 3185 Deming Way in Middleton. It's open weekdays from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. until October 30.

You don't need an appointment, but you can schedule one on MyChart if you'd like.