Volleyball’s Beard Bros go from beach to ‘Amazing Race’

Riley and Maddison McKibbin traveled around the world three times last year while playing professional volleyball. That didn’t really prepare the brothers from Hermosa Beach, California, for what they faced as contestants on “The Amazing Race.” The siblings known as “The Beard Bros” will appear on the 32nd season of the travel challenge reality show, which premieres Oct. 14. The show was taped in 2018 and was originally scheduled to air in May, but that was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic.