West Virginia site chosen for high-speed travel facility

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Virgin Hyperloop One will build a certification center in West Virginia to test the high-speed transportation concept that uses enclosed pods to zip passengers underground at over 600 mph. The company had received bids from over a dozen states states in the past year to build a 6-mile testing track and other facilities over hundreds of acres. Hyperloop technology hopes to one day provide clean-energy fast travel across the country. Virgin is studying building a route that would link Chicago and Pittsburgh in under an hour. Certification for commercial travel is still expected to be years away.