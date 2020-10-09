Afghan female peace negotiator nominated for Nobel Prize

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan peace negotiator Fawzia Koofi says her nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize demonstrates global support for the women of Afghanistan amid historic talks between the country’s warring sides. Koofi is a former member of parliament and a survivor of two armed attacks. She’s one of four women on the 21-person team representing the Afghan government, sitting down at the negotiating table with members of the hard-line Taliban. These female negotiators have vowed to preserve women’s right to work, education and participation in political life, all denied when the Taliban ruled Afghanistan for five years. Afghanistan, including the government, remains deeply conservative and women are largely confined to their homes.