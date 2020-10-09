Alvin Cole’s mom, family members among protesters arrested in Wauwatosa
WAUWATOSA (WKOW/WISN) -- Alvin Cole's mother and sister were among several protesters arrested Thursday night in Wauwatosa, according to the family's attorney.
Cole was shot and killed by police in February. Earlier this week the Milwaukee County District Attorney said there was "sufficient evidence" showing that Joseph Mensah believed deadly force was necessary and "that belief was objectively reasonable."
Their family's attorney tweeted about the arrests.
Police have not commented on how many protesters were arrested or on what charges they were being held.
They tweeted that they were arrested for "violating lawful orders."
A curfew went into effect at 7 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m. The nightly curfew ends Monday.