Alvin Cole’s mom, family members among protesters arrested in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA (WKOW/WISN) -- Alvin Cole's mother and sister were among several protesters arrested Thursday night in Wauwatosa, according to the family's attorney.

Cole was shot and killed by police in February. Earlier this week the Milwaukee County District Attorney said there was "sufficient evidence" showing that Joseph Mensah believed deadly force was necessary and "that belief was objectively reasonable."

Their family's attorney tweeted about the arrests.

They arrested Tracy Cole for peacefully protesting tonight! She ended up in the hospital - more to follow :-( — Kimberley Motley - Views expressed I own :-) (@KimMotleysLaw) October 9, 2020

Tracy & Tristiana Cole just released from the hospital. Absolutely outrageous that they were attacked for peacefully protesting! Police refusing to give answer on where Taleavia Cole has been taken. — Kimberley Motley - Views expressed I own :-) (@KimMotleysLaw) October 9, 2020

Police have not commented on how many protesters were arrested or on what charges they were being held.

They tweeted that they were arrested for "violating lawful orders."

A curfew went into effect at 7 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m. The nightly curfew ends Monday.