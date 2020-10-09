Asian lady beetles emerging around homes

EAU CLAIRE (WKOW) -- This is the time of year you may be noticing some unwanted guests around your home.

Asian lady beetles are in search of a place to live during winter.

They look like lady bugs and aren't harmful, they actually eat some pests like aphids in gardens.

But, once they get into your home, they can be irritating.

"Besides being a nuisance, the smell terrible, they smell awful. They can be inside your home, let's say inside your basement window or in your basement sill plates behind the insulation, that's where we find them a lot," Wil-Kil Pest Control regional manager Jason Freels tells WQOW.

Freels says the beetles can also attract rodents. Over time, their outer shell cracks and becomes airborne, which has been known to cause asthma attacks.

Freels says the best ways to keep them away are to use pesticides or seal any loose cracks in your home.