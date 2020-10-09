Boston mayor: Video of ICE stop of Black man ‘disturbing’

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has called about a video that shows a Black jogger being questioned by immigration agents “disturbing” and “unacceptable.” Bena Apreala told reporters he was jogging in the city’s West Roxbury neighborhood on Tuesday when three men stopped him, asked him for identification and questioned where he was from. In a video of the encounter filmed by Apreala and posted on social media, one of the agents asks if he has any tattoos on his arm. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in an emailed statement that officers were “conducting surveillance as part of a targeted enforcement action in West Roxbury and were looking for a previously deported Haitian man with multiple criminal convictions.”