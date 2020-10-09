Canadian extradition judge deals Huawei CFO legal blow

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies has been denied access to most of the documents her lawyers hoped to use to help prevent her extradition to the United States. Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants Meng Wanzhou extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing. Meng’s lawyers argued the redacted information in about 40 documents could help their claim she was unlawfully detained and searched.