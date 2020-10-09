Car stolen from Madison driveway

MADISON (WKOW) -- A thief broke into a home on East Washington Ave. Thursday evening, taking her keys and stealing her car.

According to the Madison Police Department the resident was returning home after walking her dog with a friend when they saw someone backing her car out of the driveway.

The victim and her friends tried to stop the thief by opening the car doors and telling the driver to get out, the police said.

The thief continued in reverse, and police report the victim's friend suffered several abrasions from being knocked down.

Investigators say the thief cut a window screen to enter the home and grabbed the keys.

The investigating officer checked out the area near the victim's home and told the neighbors what happened.

Authorities were able to track the victim's 2019 Hyundai Elantra with GPS software in the car. They found the car on the 1900 block of Atwood Ave., unoccupied.

Police have surveillance video of the thief, which they say they will use to make an arrest.