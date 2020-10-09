Child dead after Town of Clinton crash

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A 4-year-old was seriously hurt in a Rock County crash Thursday and later died at the hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the two-vehicle crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. on East State Highway 67 between South Larson Road and South State Highway 140 in the Town of Clinton.

The press release said an SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman from Roscoe, Ill. drifted onto the shoulder and then overcorrected, hitting a pick-up truck head-on.

The truck was driven by a 25-year-old woman from Capron, Ill.

Both drivers were hurt and taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville. A 4-year-old in the SUV was also taken to the hospital and later died from their injuries.

A portion of Highway 67 was closed for about five hours while authorities investigated the crash.