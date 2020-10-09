Darlington Community School District announces changes for instruction

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- Some students in Darlington will see a change to their mode of instruction next week.

Students in pre-k through 8th grade will return to in-person instruction after two weeks of virtual classes. There will be no in-person instruction on Fridays.

The high school will still be virtual next week.

The plan is to bring back high school students with a hybrid schedule on October 19, with half of the students attending in person Monday and Tuesday and the other half attending in person on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fridays in both buildings will be used for deep cleaning, teacher preparation and professional development.

The district posted more information on its Facebook page.