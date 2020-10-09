‘Deeply concerning’: Dane County executive speaks out on COVID-19 hospitalizations

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi expressed profound concern Friday afternoon on data showing increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations in the community.

"There's been a marked, deeply concerning increase this week in the number of folks getting sick enough from COVID-19 that they went to the hospital," Parisi said in a written statement. "According to data, yesterday alone almost one of every five people who walked into a hospital emergency room in Dane County presented with symptoms related to the pandemic. More people are not only contracting COVID-19, they're getting really sick from it."

Numbers updated daily on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' website have shown a significant increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 statewide.

"This virus doesn't care how old you are or where you live," Parisi said. "Every age demographic other than 18-22 saw more positive cases this week than the week before.

Parisi highlighted that 64 people are currently hospitalized in the county with the disease. Sixteen of those are in intensive care, and two are children, according to Parisi.

"Higher numbers of people potentially with COVID-19 coming through the doors of our emergency rooms could very well be an early warning of even higher numbers of hospitalizations in the weeks ahead," Parisi warned.

Parisi ended his statement with a call for unity.

"We all need to come together to do all we can to ease what I fear could be an overwhelming burden on the folks we rely upon for medical care when we need it most."