DeForest school district leaders apologizing after student gathering hosted by associate principal

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- DeForest School District leaders are apologizing after Associate High School Principal Matt Bauer hosted a gathering last weekend in Sauk County.

Superintendent Eric Runez confirms that the event was originally attended to be less than 20 people but ended up being over 30.

Runez says his student was among those who attended the event. He says the gathering was an outdoor bonfire and that students took photos.

Runez also tells 27 News that while the gathering wasn't illegal, in hindsight it does look bad than that district administrators should be held to a higher standard.

The event wasn't sanctioned by the district, so there are no specific guidelines on what students and staff can do in their free time, so there will be no discipline taken to students or staff.

Runez adds that no one has tested positive for COVID-19 since the event but that everyone does take the virus seriously.

Bauer sent an email to families after the event, to apologize and to clear the air and provide transparency to parents.

In the email, he says he wanted to give his son and friends the chance to celebrate what would have been Homecoming weekend. The event occurred at Bauer's family farm in Sauk County.