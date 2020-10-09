Doctors say people are waiting too long to get non-COVID emergency care

MADISON (WKOW) -- As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to shatter records in Dane County, hospitals say they're seeing fewer people in emergency rooms for things other than COVID -- but that doesn't mean people aren't having medical emergencies.

Dr. Kyle Martin, medical director of the emergency department at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, says people aren't coming in because they're afraid they'll catch COVID -- and the people who are coming in are coming in too late.

"We're seeing patients who are further along in the disease process," he said.

One big example he points to is appendicitis.

"The number of ruptured appendices we see used to be a fairly rare situation," Dr. Martin said.

But since the pandemic, he's seen more patients in dangerous, preventable situations.

"We've had patients with prolonged ICU stays on antibiotics and blood pressure medicines in order to get them through that infection," Dr. Martin said. "Where if they would have come in even a few days earlier, we really could have intervened and they could have been home the next day."

He says he understands people are afraid to go to hospitals, with record-breaking COVID hospitalizations -- but they shouldn't be.

He says COVID patients are separated from other patients at the door, and hospitals are actually some of the safest places to go right now.

"A lot of the cases that we're seeing from coronavirus are from restaurants and bars and larger family gatherings," Dr. Martin said. "We're really not seeing a lot of COVID transmission within the healthcare setting itself."

Dr. Martin says of his staff of nearly 100, only one person has caught COVID -- and not from a hospital, but from a family member.