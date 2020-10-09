Gibraltar Rock and Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Areas open

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced the immediate reopening of Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area in Columbia County and Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area in Adams County.

Both natural areas are beloved by the public in the fall for hunting, hiking, and watching the changing of the leaves.

The DNR encourages visitors to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks, even in outdoor spaces when social distancing is difficult.

Parfrey's Glen and Pewits Nest State Natural Areas of Sauk County will remain closed to the health and safety of the public staff and to protect property integrity. This is due to the features of the properties not allowing for social distancing or large groups.

The DNR says it will continue to monitor circumstances to determine future changes. It recommends checking the capacity of any property before heading out, which can be done here.