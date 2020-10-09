Judge: Minnesota 2nd District election to take place Nov. 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge ruled that an election in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District will go forward in November as originally scheduled, despite the recent death of a third-party candidate. Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig requested the November contest after Secretary of State Steve Simon said state law required the election be postponed to February. Craig argued that federal law required voting to be held as part of the November election and she warned the district would be without representation for several weeks if there was a delay. Her Republican opponent, Tyler Kistner, argued the election should be in February. Kistner said Friday that he will appeal.