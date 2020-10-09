Korean group must remove Berlin tribute to “comfort women”

BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin district has ordered a local Korean group to remove a statue commemorating women used as sex slaves by Japan during World War II, saying Friday it goes beyond what had been approved. The issue of sex slaves, euphemistically called “comfort women,” has been a major source of friction between South Korea and Japan, and the decision came after Japan expressed irritation. Stephan von Dassel, mayor of the central Mitte district, said permission had been given for the Korean organization to display a “peace statue” but the statue “exclusively addresses the behavior of the Japanese army in World War II.”