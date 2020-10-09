Lebanon’s outgoing PM rejects end to subsidies amid crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s outgoing prime minister says he rejects any move to end subsidies of goods in the crisis-hit country. He is warning that ending subsidies would lead to a “social explosion” as the central bank’s reserves dwindle and the local currency continues to drop, throwing more Lebanese into poverty. The prime minister resigned in August, days after a massive, deadly explosion in Beirut’s port. He urged politicians in the corruption-plagued country to overcome their differences and form a new Cabinet that would quickly work on dealing with the crisis. Lebanon is mired in the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history.