Madison hospitals may begin limiting non-emergency and non-urgent procedures

MADISON (WKOW) – Madison hospitals are again making plans to potentially limit some non-emergency and non-urgent procedures as they prepare for the growing number of COVID-19 patients.

UnityPoint Health – Meriter, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital and UW Health say they are taking action to handle the increase in patients without major disruptions to non-COVID-19 patient needs.

This step allows more clinical staff, hospital beds and other resources to be available for a growing number of COVID-19 patients and other urgent medical needs, according to a joint news release Friday.

All three health systems are assessing schedules for non-emergency and non-urgent procedures and surgeries.

In limited cases, these services may be postponed.

Impacted services, schedules and operational details may vary by location and health system. Care teams will reach out directly to affected patients whose procedures will be rescheduled, according to the news release.

Urgent procedures like C-sections, appendectomies, bone fracture repair and other emergency surgeries will continue at all of our hospitals.

People experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or go to the Emergency Department. All hospitals have a number of precautions in place to keep our patients and staff safe.

Over the course of the last six months, all three hospitals have prepared for the possibility of a surge in COVID-19 cases and have protocols in place that ensure any changes should be limited in scope.