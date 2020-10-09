Madison’s Milwaukee street to see lower speed limit

MADISON (WKOW) -- Milwaukee Street in Madison will see a significant reduction in its speed limit as the city continues to work toward fewer traffic deaths and injuries.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 12, a portion of the road stretching from just east of Fair Oaks Avenue to Thompson Drive will drop from 35 mph to 25 mph.

The city of Madison posted a notice about the change on its website Friday morning.

The lowered limit comes just weeks after a similar reduction along a three-mile portion of East Washington Avenue.

The adjusted speed limits are part of the city's Vision Zero campaign which is aiming to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries by 2030.

Other streets that will have speed limit reductions later in 2020 include: