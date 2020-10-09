McConnell says no COVID-19 bill likely before Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s most powerful GOP ally in the Senate says Congress is unlikely to deliver another big COVID-19 relief bill before the election.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he doesn’t see a deal coming together soon because the participants in the negotiations are elbowing for political advantage.

He spoke in Kentucky after Trump apparently did an about-face and empowered Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to resume negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on a larger coronavirus relief package despite nixing the talks with a Tuesday tweet.

And White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow told reporters that “developments are positive” ahead of a telephone conversation later Friday between Pelosi and Mnuchin.

By ANDREW TAYLOR and BRUCE SCHREINER Associated Press