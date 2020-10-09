 Skip to Content

Mother, sisters of slain Black teen arrested at protest

New
7:02 am Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The mother and sisters of a Black teen who was killed by a suburban Milwaukee police officer have been arrested by police who were cracking down on protesters out after a curfew following a decision not to charge the officer. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, citing multiple witnesses, that Alvin Cole’s mother, Tracy Cole, and his sisters, Taleavia and Tristiana Cole, were arrested about 8:30 p.m. Thursday along with several others in a church parking lot in Wauwatosa. Police tweeted that “several” people were arrested, but didn’t offer details. The city was under a 7 p.m. curfew during a second night of protests after a Milwaukee County prosecutor decided not to charge Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah, who is also Black, with the February shooting death outside Mayfair Mall.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content