Mother, sisters of slain Black teen arrested at protest

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The mother and sisters of a Black teen who was killed by a suburban Milwaukee police officer have been arrested by police who were cracking down on protesters out after a curfew following a decision not to charge the officer. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, citing multiple witnesses, that Alvin Cole’s mother, Tracy Cole, and his sisters, Taleavia and Tristiana Cole, were arrested about 8:30 p.m. Thursday along with several others in a church parking lot in Wauwatosa. Police tweeted that “several” people were arrested, but didn’t offer details. The city was under a 7 p.m. curfew during a second night of protests after a Milwaukee County prosecutor decided not to charge Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah, who is also Black, with the February shooting death outside Mayfair Mall.