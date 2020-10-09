Officials looking for dog that bit a child in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A child was bitten by a dog Wednesday evening, and officials with Public Health Madison and Dane County are looking for information regarding the incident.

The dog bit the child about 11 p.m. Oct. 7 at Mendota Elementary School, near the basketball court, according to health officials.

Authorities describe the dog as a white husky or shepherd named Caesar the person with the dog did not have him on a leash.

Officials say they're worried the dog may go on to bite someone else, and that the victim may need to get a series of costly shots to prevent rabies if the dog can't be found.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the City of Madison Police Department's non-emergency number (608) 255-2345 and ask for the animal services officer.