Protests continue in Wauwatosa, police defend arrests of slain Black teen’s family

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Police have defended the arrests of family members of a Black teen killed by a suburban Milwaukee officer, saying they were driving recklessly during a protest and refused officers' demands to leave their vehicles.

The family's attorney says police dragged Alvin Cole's mother and two of his sisters out of their cars and arrested them for no reason Thursday night.

Protests in Wauwatosa continued Friday -- the third night after prosecutors declined to charge Officer Joseph Mensah in 17-year-old Alvin Cole's death.

More than 100 people gathered outside City Hall past the 7 p.m. curfew and refused orders to disperse.

Police used tear gas on the crowd and made multiple arrests.