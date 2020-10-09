Restaurants on the brink of closure, adjusting to new capacity limits

MADISON (WKOW) -- The restaurant industry is barely hanging on during this pandemic and some of the most well-known businesses in Madison are on their last efforts to keep their doors open.

This week, The Old Fashioned announced a GoFundMe page to help pay for employees and their health insurance and the Avenue Club said it would temporarily close.

General Manager of the Old Fashioned Jennifer De Bolt said they had no choice but to launch a GoFundMe, calling it the hardest decision they had to make.

"We've supported the community as much as we can and we never thought we'd be asking for help," said De Bolt.

Since closing their doors in March, they've cut staff from 108 employees to 24. In May, De Bolt said they received a PPP loan but after paying rent and employees, she said that money vanished within weeks and now all of their reserves are gone.

"We basically lose money when we open our doors."

Less than 24 hours after the GoFundMe page was started, hundreds of people donated and as of Friday it was up to $18,000.

"Every time I look at it I cry, it's amazing support and I thank all of you," said De Bolt.

Many restaurants are still taking advantage of outdoor seating but many sunny, warm days won't last, which is the biggest concern for the restaurant industry.

Restaurants and bars are also adjusting to the governor's new emergency order limiting public gatherings to no more than 25 percent of a room or buildings total occupancy.

The Wisconsin Restaurant Association (WRA) said the industry is at risk of losing 50 percent of its businesses due to the new restrictions, calling it a devastating blow to an industry already struggling to stay afloat during this pandemic.

"At 25 percent capacity you will be faced with more layoffs, more people losing their jobs, and more people filing for unemployment unable to support their families," said Kristine Hillmer, president, and CEO of WRA.

De Bolt said she's not sure how much longer The Old Fashioned can survive but she hopes to see another federal relief package before it's too late.