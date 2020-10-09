Rittenhouse attorney: ‘This is a political prosecution’

LAKE COUNTY (WKOW) — The attorney for a 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters and injuring another days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha says the prosecution is political, not criminal.

In a hearing Friday in Lake County Circuit Court, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse argued for more time to prepare their case to challenge the extradition of their client back to Wisconsin.

"There's a massive amount of video evidence that shows beyond a shadow of a doubt that this is not a legitimate criminal prosecution, that it is a political prosecution," Attorney John Pierce said.

Prosecutors say they want a hearing as soon as possible.

Rittenhouse will remain in custody in his home state of Illinois as the extradition fight continues.

The judge in the case set dates for prosecutors to respond to recent court filings and for both attorneys to submit lists of witnesses.

Rittenhouse will then be back in court Oct. 30 at 9:30 a.m.