 Skip to Content

Rock County Sheriff’s Office searching for credit card thief

New
9:06 pm CrimeTop Stories
Beloit credit card thief
Beloit credit card thief 2

CITY OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office is searching in the Beloit area for a credit card thief.

The victim's credit card was used at multiple locations in Beloit.

Officials are looking to identify the suspect, a young woman seen in a red sweatshirt. They would like to talk to her about the incident.

Authorities are asking Beloit residents if they know who she is, to call Detective Douglas at (608) 757-7928, or you can call the RCSO Tip Line at (608) 757-7911.

You can also submit a tip via the P3 Tips App or p3tips.com; please refer to case # SO2017232.

Beloit Area Residents,We need your help. Detective Douglas is investigating a fraud where a victim's credit card was...

Posted by Rock County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 9, 2020
Author Profile Photo

WKOW

Related Articles

Skip to content