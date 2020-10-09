Rock County Sheriff’s Office searching for credit card thief

CITY OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office is searching in the Beloit area for a credit card thief.

The victim's credit card was used at multiple locations in Beloit.

Officials are looking to identify the suspect, a young woman seen in a red sweatshirt. They would like to talk to her about the incident.

Authorities are asking Beloit residents if they know who she is, to call Detective Douglas at (608) 757-7928, or you can call the RCSO Tip Line at (608) 757-7911.

You can also submit a tip via the P3 Tips App or p3tips.com; please refer to case # SO2017232.