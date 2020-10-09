Sentencing procedure continues for Greece’s Golden Dawn

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Defense lawyers for the 18 former lawmakers of Greece’s far-right Golden Dawn party are continuing their arguments for more lenient sentences, after judges deemed the party a criminal organization in a landmark verdict two days ago. The lengthy sentencing procedure is the final chapter in a five-year politically charged trial that involved 68 defendants, more than 200 witnesses and over 60 lawyers. Seven former lawmakers have been convicted of leading a criminal organization and face five to 15 years in prison. The other 11 were found guilty of participation and face up to 10 years. Founded as a neo-Nazi group in the 1980s, Golden Dawn remained a fringe party until Greece’s brutal near-decade-long financial crisis.