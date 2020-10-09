Spain’s king and prime minister visit Barcelona amid protest

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Several thousand Catalan separatists are protesting the visit of Spanish King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to Barcelona amid continued tensions between the restive region and national authorities. Police set up roadblocks around the train station where the monarch and prime minister attended the Barcelona New Economy Week innovation awards on Friday. Some small groups of protesters gathered to burn photos of the king on Thursday night. But there were no reported major clashes with police.