State Senate Democrats call on Republican leaders to take action on COVID-19 relief

MADISON (WKOW) -- Democrats in the state senate have sent a letter to Republican leaders calling for further action responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter bears the signatures of 13 Senate Democrats and is addressed to Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.

"It is time to come off the sidelines and take action," the letter, dated Friday, reads. "We are facing shortages of frontline health care workers across Wisconsin."

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitalizations has surged in recent weeks, prompting Gov. Tony Evers to activate a field hospital at State Fair Park in West Allis.

In April the Legislature passed, and the governor signed, Act 185, which eliminated the waiting period to receive unemployment benefits among other measures.

There has been no other action taken by the legislature to respond to the pandemic since.

"It has been 178 days since the Legislature has met to help Wisconsinites deal with a global pandemic," the letter reads. "We need you to start taking COVID-19 seriously."

Republicans in the Assembly and state Senate have joined lawsuits to block various actions by the governor to respond to the pandemic.

"We shouldn’t need to tell you the grim reality of the global pandemic in Wisconsin but every time Governor Evers has tried to respond to this crisis, Republicans in the Legislature take him to court or outright reject his efforts to begin the rules process," the letter from Democrats said.

Read the full letter below: