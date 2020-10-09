Summery temperatures return, beautiful weekend ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Summer returns briefly ahead of a milder, pleasant weekend.

TODAY

Winds kick up out of the south gusting up to 30 mph. That will cause temps to jump to the upper 70s and low 80s with lots of sunshine through the day.

TONIGHT

Even milder than this morning with temps in the mid to upper 50s.



SATURDAY

Sunny skies continue. If you'd like to check out our fall colors, they're progressing nicely across the Badger State.

Temps a touch cooler, but still above average in the low 70s.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny with a breeze returning and temps in the upper 60s.



MONDAY

Partly sunny with scattered showers returning across the region as a stronger cold front moves through. High temps are in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 60s. A few sprinkles or an isolated, light shower is possible.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s again.



THURSDAY

An isolated shower is possible with partly sunny skies and temps cooler in the upper 50s.