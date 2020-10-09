Summery temperatures return, beautiful weekend ahead

Summery temperatures return, beautiful weekend aheadUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) - Summer returns briefly ahead of a milder, pleasant weekend.
TODAY
Winds kick up out of the south gusting up to 30 mph. That will cause temps to jump to the upper 70s and low 80s with lots of sunshine through the day.
TONIGHT
Even milder than this morning with temps in the mid to upper 50s.
SATURDAY
Sunny skies continue. If you'd like to check out our fall colors, they're progressing nicely across the Badger State.
Temps a touch cooler, but still above average in the low 70s.
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny with a breeze returning and temps in the upper 60s.
MONDAY
Partly sunny with scattered showers returning across the region as a stronger cold front moves through. High temps are in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 60s. A few sprinkles or an isolated, light shower is possible.
WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s again.
THURSDAY
An isolated shower is possible with partly sunny skies and temps cooler in the upper 50s.