Supreme Court pick Barrett signed second anti-abortion ad

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett signed on to a second “right to life” advertisement against the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision. That’s according to supplemental material filed late Friday with the Senate Judiciary Committee. Barrett said her name was included while she was on the faculty at Notre Dame Law School and member of the “University Faculty for Life” group that sponsored the ad in the student newspaper. A copy of the ad was included in her 11-page filing. It called for “the unborn to be protected in law.” The committee said supplemental filings are not unusual. But it will be a topic ahead of her confirmation hearings on Monday, nearly three weeks before the presidential election.