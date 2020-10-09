Teen charged in Kenosha shootings due back in Illinois court

CHICAGO (AP) — A 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is due back in court Friday as his attorneys fight efforts to send him to Wisconsin to stand trial on homicide charges. No immediate decision is expected during Friday morning’s scheduled hearing in Lake County, Illinois. At Kyle Rittenhouse’s last court hearing in late September, his attorneys asked for more time to prepare their opposition to his extradition from Illinois. Judge Paul Novak gave them two weeks and said he would then schedule a separate hearing on the issue.