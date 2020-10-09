Clean Lakes Alliance asks the public to rake leaves and keep lakes clean

MADISON (WKOW) -- Clean Lakes Alliance says leaves that get on the streets are the primary source of the phosphorus that leads to algae in our lakes.

Clean Lakes Alliance wants everyone to know just how big an impact raking leaves can make for our lakes.

Luke Wynn, watershed initiatives coordinator of the Clean Lakes Alliance, says raking leaves is a simple act anyone can do to make a difference. He said research has shown raking leaves can greatly reduce phosphorus from coming off of a street, compared to a street where no raking was done.

The City of Madison has a new leaf collection schedule starting Monday.

