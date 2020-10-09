Trump’s Columbus Day proclamation includes stark warnings

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s proclamation Friday commemorating Columbus Day includes stark warnings of “radical activists” seeking to tarnish the explorer’s legacy. Native American advocates for years have pressed states to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day over concerns that Christopher Columbus helped launch centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas. Trump says, “These extremists seek to replace discussion of his vast contributions with talk of failings, his discoveries with atrocities, and his achievements with transgressions.” Trump has been projecting himself as a defender of America’s history and monuments as he seeks reelection.