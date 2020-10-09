Victims of suspected, serial car thief urge punishment and restorative justice

FITCHBURG (WKOW) - A Fitchburg couple who police say are the latest victims of a suspected, serial teenage car thief want justice, but also a path for the teenager to turn his life around.

Eileen Harrison says she awoke July 24 to doors in her home ajar.

"And there was my garage door...open, and my car was gone," Harrison says.

Authorities say video of someone inside Harrison's 2018 Honda turned up on the social media of Treveon Thurman, 18. Harrison's husband, Marty Harrison says three police departments became involved in the case and also used the Honda's technology to track and recover the car. "I want to complement all these jurisdictions on what they did for us," Harrison says.



Thurman was charged Tuesday with the theft of the Honda. He was also charged with twelve counts of felony bail jumping. Those charges stem from bail set in pending cases involving vehicles stolen between June 2019 and August of this year. Dane County Court records show Thurman's alleged involvement in at least nine car thefts during that time.

"I was too scared over what happened at first, feeling vulnerable, to even have the time to think about being angry," Eileen Harrison says. "I became more angry when I realized this was an on going thing, this was not some young teenager out for a little joy ride," she says.

"I'm not going to make a victim impact statement telling the judge to forgive him," Marty Harrison says.



But Harrison declines to assign blame in connection with bail-setting for Thurman in connection to several arrests since his initial, alleged car theft. Records show Thurman was released from jail on his signature on occasion, and had bail amounts far less than the $10,000 per case he now has after being charged with more crimes Thursday. "There's a balancing," Harrison says. Harrison served as Whitewater's city attorney before retirement.

Harrison says even if his wife's Honda was part of a teen's serial stealing, punishment alone is not justice.

"I would just hope that young people such as this get a greater opportunity to be educated about what's important in life," Harrison says.

Thurman's Thursday charging does go beyond car theft, with authorities alleging the teenager recklessly endangered the life of a Madison Police detective. A criminal complaint says Thurman crashed a stolen, 2016 Mercedes SUV into a squad car August 27 near Sequoia Library as he made a get away.