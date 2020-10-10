Another great day to catch the colors Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Temperatures remain on the mild side Sunday before rain and cooler weather move in next week.



Tonight will be much cooler with lows in the low to mid 40s with mostly clear skies.



Tomorrow looks nice with increasing clouds and highs in the upper 60s.

The Next front is set to move in Monday morning with rain likely during the morning hours. Expect clearing skies during the day and highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Late next week the 40s and low 50s take over with mostly sunny skies.