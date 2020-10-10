Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (AP) — With Russia’s mediation, Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting at noon Saturday following two weeks of heavy fighting that marked the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist region in more than a quarter-century. The countries’ foreign ministers said in a statement that the truce is intended to exchange prisoners and recover the dead. They said specific details will be agreed on later. The announcement follows 10 hours of talks in Moscow sponsored by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. If the truce holds, it would mark a major diplomatic coup for Russia, which has a security pact with Armenia but also cultivated warm ties with Azerbaijan. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces.