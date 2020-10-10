Caravan travels from Beloit to Janesville to support President Trump, law enforcement

BELOIT/JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Dozens of people supporting President Donald Trump drove from Beloit to Janesville Saturday as part of a "Make America Great Again Trump Train."

Many of them had flags flying from their cars as well as signs supporting the president's re-election.

Some in the caravan told 27 News Trump's presidency has been better for them than Barack Obama's. "I had to file bankruptcy during that time because of the automobile industry at the time. I had never been the same, but when Donald Trump got into office, my wages went up and everything was falling into place," Debbie Kenner says.

The route started at Riverside Park in Beloit and ended at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Janesville.

In addition to supporting the president, activists voice their support for law enforcement.