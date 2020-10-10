Downgraded Delta still pummels storm-weary Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Delta has been downgraded from a once powerful hurricane to a tropical storm as it moves inland across the U.S. South. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Delta came ashore Friday evening in southwest Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane but quickly weakened and has become a tropical storm as it moves inland. Forecasters say the storm is moving to the north-northeast on a track across central and north Louisiana that is expected to continue through Saturday morning. The system is expected to become a tropical depression by Saturday as it moves across northern Mississippi into the Tennessee Valley.