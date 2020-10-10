Egypt begins trial of ex-student in case fueling #MeToo wave

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has begun the trial of a former student of an elite university on charges of sexual assault of three minors, in a case that has launched a new of the #MeToo movement in the Arab world’s most populous country. The trial opened amid tight security at a criminal court in the New Cairo district. The former student was arrested in July after the allegations against him went viral, resulting in a firestorm on social media. The suspect could face up to life in prison if convicted. The #MeToo movement aims to hold accountable those involved in sexual misconduct and those who cover it up.