Ex-NJ governor Chris Christie says he’s out of the hospital

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has been discharged from a New Jersey hospital after a week there following his announcement that he had contracted the coronavirus. Christie said in a Twitter post Saturday that he had been released from Morristown Medical Center and would have “more to say about all of this next week.” Christie announced Oct. 3 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and said hours later that he had checked himself into the hospital after deciding with his doctors that doing so would be “an important precautionary measure” given his history of asthma.