Freed Malian politician details months as al-Qaida hostage

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Malian politician Soumaila Cisse says his captors kept him constantly on the move in the inhospitable desert. In an interview with French station TV5 Monde, Cisse described his six months in the hands of al-Qaida-linked militants as “near permanent physical and moral isolation.” The militants freed Cisse along with French hostage Sophie Petronin and Italians Nicola Chiacchio and the Rev. Pierluigi Maccalli days after the Malian government released nearly 200 jailed jihadists in an apparent exchange. Swiss authorities late Friday confirmed that a Swiss hostage held by the same group was killed a month ago.