India cases cross 7 million as experts warn of complacency

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s confirmed coronavirus toll has crossed 7 million with a number of new cases dipping in recent weeks, even as health experts warn of mask and distancing fatigue setting in. The Health Ministry registered another 74,383 infections in the past 24 hours. India is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country in coming weeks, surpassing the U.S. Government expert Dr. Randeep Guleria says the number of people who have died of COVID-19 has remained relatively low in South and Southeast Asia _ from India to Vietnam and Taiwan _ as compared to European countries and the U.S. But others say India’s death toll may not be reliable because of poor reporting and inadequate testing.