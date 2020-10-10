Israeli protests against Netanyahu draw tens of thousands

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis are demonstrating against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he is unfit to rule while on trial for corruption charges and accusing him of mismanaging the nation’s coronavirus crisis. The protesters gathered Saturday evening in hundreds of locations as lockdown regulations permit people to be within one kilometer of their homes. The central protest in Tel Aviv city drew thousands. Police reported clashes with demonstrators. Netanyahu is on trial for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes for his role in a series of scandals, and the demonstrators have staged weekly gatherings for the past four months demanding he step down. Netanyahu denies the charges. Many are also angry at the government’s handling of the pandemic.