Madison man dies in Dodge County crash

TOWN OF ELBA (WKOW) -- A Madison man has died after a crash in Dodge County.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says around 2:25 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a crash on County Trunk Highway T south of County Trunk Highway TT in the Town of Elba.

The investigation shows an SUV was heading north on T with a car behind it. The sheriff's office says driver of the car tried to pass the SUV on the left-hand side, but the two vehicles collided.

The sheriff's office says the car went off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting the driver. The SUV went off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver of the SUV and his passenger, both from Burnett, had non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Columbus Hospital.

The driver of the car, a man from Madison, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crash.