Man shot at Stoughton bar

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Stoughton police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened just after 2 a.m. at Shakers Saloon on Chalet Drive.

Officers found several shell casings in the parking lot, and were notified short time later that a victim had arrived at Edgerton Hospital.

The 26-year-old man had several gunshot wounds, and was then transported to a Madison hospital by Med Flight.

Stoughton police did not know the victim's condition.

Law enforcement said the incident appears to be targeted, and there's no threat to the public.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted on scene.